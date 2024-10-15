Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

