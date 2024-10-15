Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.61, with a volume of 1475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $920.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
