GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Update

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,314. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

