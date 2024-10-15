Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $869.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

