Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,790,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 51,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,692,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,057,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Grab by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,137,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,579 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 883,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 30.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,796,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 878,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

