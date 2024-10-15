GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Up 61.4% in September

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $29.04.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.00% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.