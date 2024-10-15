Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.70. Approximately 5,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 27,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $682.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,277.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

