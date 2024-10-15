Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0248

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Grin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $104,067.11 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,884.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.00573843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00102143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00238294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00031120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00077035 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

