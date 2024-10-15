Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 320 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

