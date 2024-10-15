Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 507 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in HSBC were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 125,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

