Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 115742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.50).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.34. The stock has a market cap of £134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.43 and a beta of 0.38.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.