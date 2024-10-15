Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

HOG traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 474,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,851. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

