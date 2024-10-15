Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 493,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 794,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

