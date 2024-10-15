Harrington Investments INC Buys Shares of 3,150 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

