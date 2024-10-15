Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $506.93 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $508.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $471.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

