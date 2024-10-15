Harrington Investments INC Purchases 109 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after buying an additional 716,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.