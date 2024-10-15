Harrington Investments INC Purchases 220 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in ASML were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $846.01 and its 200 day moving average is $923.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

