Harrington Investments INC Sells 345 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

