Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $23.40 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

