Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 3,363,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

