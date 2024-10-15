Head to Head Analysis: Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) and American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS)

American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American Battery Materials has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Materials and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Materials N/A -6.23% 288.84% Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Materials N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.31

This table compares American Battery Materials and Beachbody”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of American Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Battery Materials and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 83.43%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Battery Materials.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Battery Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Materials

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

