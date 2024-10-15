Head to Head Analysis: ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) vs. HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ENEOS and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEOS 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Sinclair 0 6 7 0 2.54

HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $55.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than ENEOS.

Dividends

Profitability

ENEOS pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ENEOS pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares ENEOS and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEOS N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair 3.80% 11.85% 6.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEOS and HF Sinclair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEOS N/A N/A N/A C$28.15 0.42 HF Sinclair $31.44 billion 0.27 $1.59 billion $8.08 5.45

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than ENEOS. ENEOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats ENEOS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates. The company offers non-ferrous metal products, including electrolytic coppers, functional materials, and thin-film materials. In addition, it develops and explores non-ferrous metal resources and products; and produces and sells titanium and electric wires. Further, the company offers copper foils, precision rolled, and precision-fabricated products. Additionally, it engages in the asphalt paving, civil engineering, construction, land transportation; rail transportation of oil products; and real estate leasing, sale and purchase, and management. Furthermore, it also provides nonlife insurance; and temporary staffing, recruitment, training, and office support services. ENEOS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

