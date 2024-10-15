Head-To-Head Comparison: Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) versus Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and Ormat Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 0.00 $613.00 million N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $886.53 million 5.26 $124.40 million $2.22 34.76

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Ormat Technologies 14.89% 5.40% 2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Talen Energy and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ormat Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Talen Energy presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Talen Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.