Head to Head Review: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Motus GI and Lyra Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Lyra Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.63 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00 Lyra Therapeutics $1.82 million 7.45 -$62.68 million ($1.20) -0.19

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Motus GI and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,922.47%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Motus GI.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99% Lyra Therapeutics -5,570.88% -102.22% -57.77%

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Lyra Therapeutics



Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase III clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. It has a collaboration agreement with LianBio Inflammatory Limited to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

