Hedera Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $96.87 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00043576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,028.410736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05403705 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $59,673,744.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

