HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $266.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.03. HEICO has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

