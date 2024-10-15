Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 508858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).
Henderson European Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.66. The company has a market cap of £570.37 million, a P/E ratio of 517.65 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Henderson European Trust
In other Henderson European Trust news, insider Melanie Blake purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,536.69). 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Henderson European Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
