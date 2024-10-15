Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Reduced by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,629 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 1.84% of Henry Schein worth $171,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $46,683,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 560,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

