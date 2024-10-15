Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $141.65 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.65 million and approximately $25,569.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00005791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84946255 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,417.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

