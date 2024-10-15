Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 25640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRX

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.