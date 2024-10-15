Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 25640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRX
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.