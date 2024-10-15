Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Update

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCO opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

