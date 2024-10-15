Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $455.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $421.56 and last traded at $420.24. Approximately 640,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,369,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.42.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

