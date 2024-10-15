Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 114.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.54. 1,927,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

