Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.23) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HSW
Hostelworld Group Price Performance
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.