Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.23) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, August 12th.

HSW stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 135 ($1.76). 34,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.34. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £168.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

