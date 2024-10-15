Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 899.50 ($11.75) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 612 ($7.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 919.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 904.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,955.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.61) to GBX 1,090 ($14.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 904.29 ($11.81).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

