Hsbc Global Res Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

HUYA Trading Down 4.1 %

HUYA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.60. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 162.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

