HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
HUBCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
