HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

HUBCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.