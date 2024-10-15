Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.54.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.29. 564,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,066. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

