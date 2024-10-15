Iams Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,680,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 483,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,210,000 after buying an additional 436,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 310,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

