Iams Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.2 %

SRE opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

