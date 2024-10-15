Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 619,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.