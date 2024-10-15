Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

