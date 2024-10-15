Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JNK opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.