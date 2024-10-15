Iams Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $155,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 492,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

