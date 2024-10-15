ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $363.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $383.00 to $363.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.91.

ICLR stock opened at $296.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average of $313.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 19.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

