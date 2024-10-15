IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYNI stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Get IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.