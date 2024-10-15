Ignition (FBTC) One Day Volume Tops $929,282.26

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $929,282.26 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $66,342.95 or 0.99299264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 588.11715408 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 65,228.01641461 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $891,060.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

