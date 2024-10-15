Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $888.55 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $888.55 million and approximately $57.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00252115 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
