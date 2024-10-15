Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.45 and last traded at $139.45, with a volume of 1644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

