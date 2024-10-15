Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Increased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 3.0% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,163. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.